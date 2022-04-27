One million dollars bond set for juvenile suspect in Lily Peters homicide

Horrific details emerged as the suspect in the murder of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters of Chippewa Falls made an initial court appearance.

District Attorney Wade Newell described the assault in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday.

The suspect “punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her with a stick, essentially strangling her to the point of death before he sexually assaulted her.” According to the DA, the juvenile also told police “that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get go.”

Judge James Lane approved a one million dollar cash bond for the 14-year-old suspect. The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for May 5.

The juvenile is charged in adult court with first-degree intentional homicide and sexual assault of a child.

Newell said Lily and the suspect are related but did not provide details. He said they left Lily’s aunt’s house together on Sunday. Her father reported her missing that night, and Lily’s body was found Monday.