SCOWIS adopts Republican redistricting plan

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has approved redistricting maps drawn by the Republican controlled state legislature.

Friday’s 4-3 ruling by the justices in Madison came after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected maps drawn by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Justice Brian Hagedorn joined his conservative colleagues in the decision which came on the day that candidates for office could begin circulating petitions to get on the ballot for the August primary.

The majority said Evers failed to show why race should be factored into drawing districts in Milwaukee, where the Republican maps reduce the number of Black majority Assembly districts from six to five.