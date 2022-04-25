Tub full of puppies found abandoned on Neenah sidewalk

Police officers in Neenah are trying to figure out who left a plastic tub full of puppies on a sidewalk Sunday night.

Community officer Joe Benoit says the dogs were located in a residential area.

“There was no food or water available to the puppies. So the puppies were taken into custody and placed in the local animal shelter provided with food and water there and they continue to be cared for.”

Benoit says they’re already getting a flurry of calls and tips in the case and are investigating. “If in fact, the investigation concludes that the dogs were intentionally abandoned, the owner could be cited with a municipal violation, they could be charged criminally.”

The dogs will be held by the shelter for observation before any choices are made on adoption.