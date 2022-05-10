Arson attack on Madison pro-life group condemned by Evers

Governor Tony Evers has a message regarding the weekend arson at to the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action, apparently by someone angry about the Supreme Court moving to overturn Roe versus Wade

“They should be arrested and put in trial. This is unacceptable.”

Evers commented on Monday, at the same time local and federal law enforcement held a press conference. Madison police said two Molotov cocktails thrown into the office Sunday morning did not ignite, and a separate fire was started. There was also graffiti spray painted outside the building.

“If you’re thinking about doing something like that, I would recommend that you not, it doesn’t look good for your cause. It doesn’t look good for our community,” Chief of Police Shon Barnes said.

“The resolve around that is not violence, is not going to be solved by violence,” Evers said. “So the message is bad, bad mistake. You should be arrested and put in jail.”

Rebecca Kleefisch, one of the Republican candidates running to oppose Evers, also condemned the attack. “I condemn the disgusting and evil attack on Wisconsin Family Action, which is the good guy,” Kleefisch said on WSAU radio.