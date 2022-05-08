Be safe around Wisconsin’s dams, even small spillways

Even small dams can be dangerous to boaters. That reminder from the DNR for Dam Safety Day.

Uriah Monday with the DNR says small spillways are some of the most dangerous places.

“Either people being unaware that, you know, water becomes more swift near them, or people daring themselves, maybe inappropriately, and taking a ride down them or, or playing near them.”

Monday reminds boaters and anglers to always keep their distance from dams and spillways, to always wear their life preservers, and to keep clear of roiling or churning water near dams.

“Right at the foot of them after water comes over the spillway area and begins to slow down. There can be a backwater or rolling action, which can pull a small craft under.”

Find out more online at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Dams