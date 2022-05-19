Dane County judge gives Speaker Vos one last chance to avoid contempt in open records lawsuit

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is getting one last opportunity to prevent a contempt ruling in an open records case.

Attorneys from Vos’s office told Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn that they were unable to compel special counsel Mike Gableman to comply with an open records request, something she found unlikely.

“That’s what you’re telling me is that Mr. Vos, who has the control and responsibility for this contractor, can’t get his own contractor even though he has a contract with them to cooperate with him to just satisfy the court.”

Bailey-Rihn says complying with her order shouldn’t be that hard.

“It’s not like this is Batman, that you have to send out the Bat-Signal to get somebody to respond. This is a contractor that is in Waukesha with an office and Waukesha where you live”

Vos’s office will have to show the judge they’ve attempted to get records by the next hearing in June.