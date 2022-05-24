DHS recommends COVID booster for everyone age five and up

Wisconsin Radio Network

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending COVID-19 booster doses for everyone age five and above.

DHS supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that children ages 5-through-11 should receive a booster dose five months after their initial Pfizer vaccination series. With this recommendation, DHS and CDC now recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone five years of age and older.

The CDC also recently strengthened another recommendation, encouraging those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and people 50 and older to get a second booster dose.