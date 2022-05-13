Evers asks Parole Commission to rescind release of convicted killer Douglas Balsewicz

Governor Tony Evers is stepping in, to halt the release of a convicted killer. In a Friday letter to Wisconsin Parole Commission Chair John Tate, Evers asks for immediate reconsideration of next week’s scheduled release of Douglas Balsewicz.

The letter follows a meeting Evers had with the family of Johanna Balsewicz. Douglas Balsewicz was convicted in 1997 of stabbing his wife to death in front of their two young children.

“I had the opportunity to speak directly with them and heard firsthand about the weight of the grief, trauma, and anxiety they carry every day,” Evers wrote. “I also heard about their concerns throughout this recent parole process, including a lack of transparency, accountability, and notification, causing more trauma and pain for Johanna’s family.”

Douglas Balsewicz was sentenced to 80 years in prison, and the presiding judge told the parole commission at the time that the case was not appropriate for early release. Johanna’s family has been outraged by the decision to release Balsewicz after only 25 years.