Evers leads Dem governors coalition demanding action on Women’s Health Protection Act

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is leading a coalition of Democratic governors demanding action to protect abortion rights.

A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion signals a willingness by the court’s conservative majority to overturn Roe versus Wade. In a joint letter to congressional leaders, the governors are calling for immediate passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, to protect access to abortion, and for any additional or necessary steps to codify protections under Roe.

The Women’s Health Protection Act passed the House of Representatives last September but has not yet passed the Senate. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that a vote to protect abortion rights will take place next week.