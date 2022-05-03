Future of abortion in Wisconsin hinges on SCOTUS ‘Roe’ decision

Most abortions would likely become illegal again in Wisconsin if a leaked majority opinion draft by the U-S Supreme Court holds up.

Wisconsin has actually had a little-known abortion ban on the books since 1849. It was rendered unenforceable by the landmark Roe versus Wade U-S Supreme Court ruling of 1973. But if Roe is overturned, as the leaked draft opinion suggests it could be, the only legal abortions in Wisconsin would likely be those to save the life of the mother.

The new draft opinion was made in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in June or July.

Candidates for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate have all weighed-in on Monday night’s leak of a draft opinion from the high court. It makes it appear likely that the court’s conservative majority plans to strike down the nearly 50-year-old ruling making abortion legal in the United States.

Statements fell along party lines; Governor Tony Evers said he’ll fight to keep abortion legal in Wisconsin; while three of his four Republican challengers said Monday night that they support the draft opinion. Senator Ron Johnson said the leak is an attempt to put political pressure on the court.