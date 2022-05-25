House passed gun purchase background check bills last year with no support from Wisconsin Republicans

Legislation strengthening criminal background checks for gun purchases passed the U.S. House of Representatives more than a year ago.

The Bipartisan Backgound Checks bill (H.R. 8) – written to address the so-called “gun show loophole” – passed in March 2021 on a vote of 227 – 203. The vote was bipartisan, with nine Republicans voting for it, none of them from Wisconsin.

A second bill (H.R. 1446), preventing gun sales from going forward if a background check is not completed within three days, was also opposed by Wisconsin’s five Republican House members, as well as by Democrat Ron Kind.

Neither bill is likely to get an immediate vote in the U.S. Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he wants to give Democrats and Republicans time to negotiate.

Senate inaction on gun control is once again the focus of attention, following Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old armed with a rifle killed 18 students and two teachers at an elementary school.