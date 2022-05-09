Madison police have no suspects in arson at Wisconsin Family Action, warn against future violence

Madison Police chief Shon Barnes couldn’t share much information about the arson at Wisconsin Family Action over the weekend.

“I have no indication that this was an inside job, the person who owns the building wasn’t there at the time. And so I don’t know, there’s always going to be conspiracy theories.”



Barnes did confirm that an incendiary device was used to start a fire Sunday morning.

Barnes says violence over free speech is not the answer, despite the increased tension over abortion rights.

“I can tell you that there’s no there’s no place in Madison or anywhere else for this because it could have gone differently, I think if someone had been there. And if you’re thinking about doing something like that, I would recommend that you not, it doesn’t look good for your cause. It doesn’t look good for our community. And that’s not what we expect.”

There was some fire damage to the inside of one office and some graffiti on the outside of the building.

If you have a tip, call Madison PD Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.