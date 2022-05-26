Marquette Poll shows abortion rights will be a major factor in the mid-term elections

Abortion rights will be a major factor in this year’s mid-term elections.

Poll director Charles Franklin says very few respondents are not engaged with the issue.

“54% say they would support the candidate who favors keeping abortion legal, 31% would support the candidate who favors strictly limiting abortion, and 14% say abortion really wouldn’t matter to them as an issue in this campaign.”

Democrats and Independents overwhelmingly believe that abortions should be legal in most cases, according to Franklin.

“There’s a majority of Republicans that would limit abortion rights. 58% would say, illegal in most or all cases among Republicans.”

The US Supreme Court is set to issue a ruling that could overturn Roe versus Wade, and a leaked opinion seems to indicate that conservative justices are prepared to do so.