Tiffany lone ‘nay’ from Wisconsin delegation as House approves more Ukraine aid

All but one member of Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation voted for an additional $40 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine.

In a press release following Tuesday’s vote, Seventh District Republican Tom Tiffany said that while he has condemned Russia’s invasion, he couldn’t support the additional money “when working-class Americans are struggling to find baby formula at their local grocery store and their paychecks are being wiped out by record gas prices and the worst inflation in 40 years.”

Third District Democrat Ron Kind said the supplemental aid package will provide Ukraine the resources it needs to defend itself, as well as delivering humanitarian aid.

The House vote was 368-to-57 and the Senate is expected to approve the funding as well. Congress has already provided just over $13.5 billion in aid to Ukraine this year. The supplemental funding will push that total over $50 billion.