WISGOP convention gives no endorsement for governor

Wisconsin Republicans fail to make an endorsement for governor. Delegates at the state party convention in Middleton over the weekend opted against endorsing a candidate for the August primary.

Former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch twice fell short of the 60 percent needed in Saturday’s balloting. Only Kleefisch and state Representative Timothy Ramthun advanced to a second round, with Kleefisch getting 54.6 percent and Ramthun 2.6 percent. The no endorsement option was supported by 42.8 percent.

Business consultant Kevin Nicholson and construction executive Tim Michels each received around three percent on the first ballot.

Delegates did endorse U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

Also at the state Republican Party convention on Saturday, Assembly Speaker Vos was booed, for saying something at least some delegates did not want to hear.

“I am going to say something that I’m sorry many of you may not want to hear, but we have no ability to decertify the election and go back and nullify it. We do not.” Vos said to scattered booing. That caused state party chair Paul Farrow to step in. “I’m going to ask you to be respectful. We can say no I know you disagree, and I know there’s some of us that disagree on it,” Farrow said.

Vos said the booing shows the state Republican Party is open to “diversity of thought.” State Representative Tim Ramthun, who’s running for governor, is among those pushing to decertify the 2020 results.