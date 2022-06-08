Republicans reject Evers special session to repeal Wisconsin abortion ban

Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session of the legislature to repeal Wisconsin’s ban on abortions. The leader of state Senate Republicans made it clear that they will not act on the announcement made by Evers during a press conference in Milwaukee.

“Today I’m calling for a special session of the Legislature, on Wednesday June 22 at noon, to take up legislation to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, to protect the health and safety of Wisconsin women and to ensure abortions remain safe, legal and accessible in this state.”

BREAKING: I’m calling the Legislature into special session on June 22 to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban. With #SCOTUS poised to overturn #RoeVWade, failing to protect reproductive rights will have real consequences for each of us and the people who matter most to us. pic.twitter.com/UNItidiVEh — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 8, 2022

“Wisconsin law has not changed and our pro-life position has not changed. Killing innocent babies is not healthcare,” said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostberg), in a statement. “We will gavel out of another blatantly political special session call from this partisan governor.”

The Republican-controlled legislature has refused to act on any of several previous special sessions called by Evers, who’s up for reelection in November.