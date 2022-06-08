Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Health / Medicine / Republicans reject Evers special session to repeal Wisconsin abortion ban

Republicans reject Evers special session to repeal Wisconsin abortion ban

By

Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session of the legislature to repeal Wisconsin’s ban on abortions. The leader of state Senate Republicans made it clear that they will not act on the announcement made by Evers during a press conference in Milwaukee.

“Today I’m calling for a special session of the Legislature, on Wednesday June 22 at noon, to take up legislation to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, to protect the health and safety of Wisconsin women and to ensure abortions remain safe, legal and accessible in this state.”

“Wisconsin law has not changed and our pro-life position has not changed. Killing innocent babies is not healthcare,” said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostberg), in a statement. “We will gavel out of another blatantly political special session call from this partisan governor.”

The Republican-controlled legislature has refused to act on any of several previous special sessions called by Evers, who’s up for reelection in November.

 