Evers raises Progress Pride flag at Capitol and pledges support of LGBTQ community

At Wednesday’s Pride Month event in Madison, Governor Tony Evers said he’ll continue to stand with Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community, and warned of what a Republican governor and state legislature might do.

With the rainbow Pride flag again flying over the Capitol, Evers pledged continued support for Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community.

“We will oppose hateful anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policies. We’re going to keep standing with the trans kids and all LGBTQ kids and families, and we’re going to keep fighting for a Wisconsin that is more welcoming, more inclusive and more just for everybody.”

Asked whether a Republican would fly the price flag over the Capitol, Evers, who’s up for reelection in November, warned that a Republican governor could work with the state’s Republican legislature to “ban books.”

“They’re going to be putting themselves in charge of banning books in the state of Wisconsin, and you can be damn sure some of it’s going to be directly related to LGBTQ community efforts.” Evers said. “Just think about that.”

Asked to comment by the Journal Sentinel, Former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch called rainbow flags “political props” when flown over the Capitol. Management consultant Kevin Nicholson said he wouldn’t raise the LGBTQ flag over the Capitol.

The other two Republicans running for governor did not say whether they would continue the practice if they win, according to the paper.

The Progress Pride Flag, similar to the rainbow version, was created to symbolize the inclusion of marginalized communities within the LGBTQ community. It was raised over the Capitol. Wisconsin became the first state in the nation to fly the pride flag four years ago, early in Evers’ administration.