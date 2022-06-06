Former judge’s alleged killer had hit list

Attorney General Josh Kaul said individuals on the ‘hit list’ of the man who allegedly murdered a retired Juneau County Judge do not appear to be in any danger

“As we learn information that we can provide to the public while maintaining the integrity of the information, we’re going to continue providing that information.” Kaul said in Milwaukee on Monday. “And also if we learn any information that causes us to be concerned about the safety of the public or any individual, we’ll certainly provide that information.”))

On Friday, retired judge John Rohmer was found zip tied to a chair and shot to death in his home. His alleged killer shot himself and is in critical condition. The list found in Douglas Uhde’s vehicle included Governor Tony Evers and Michigan Governor Gretchen Wittmer.

The AG noted elected officials have their own security details which are in the best position to assess threats.