Gableman invokes 5th amendment, elections probe found in contempt in open records case

A Dane County Judge has found the partisan elections probe into the 2020 election in contempt for failure to turn over documents in an open records case.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who leads the Office of Special Counsel, refused to answer questions on Friday after being called as a witness after comments were made that he could personally be found in contempt.

“When the judge starts telling my office that if I were you I’d get a lawyer because you could go to jail, all of a sudden I suddenly somehow think that my personal rights are at stake too.”

Gableman also objected to the fact that he was subpoenaed in this case, after his own subpoenas of elections officials and city mayors were quashed. Gableman then invoked his 5th amendment rights to silence.

Judge Frank Remington found Gableman’s office in contempt for intentionally failing to turn over documents to American Oversight. A request by American Oversight to also hold Assembly Speaker Vos’s office in contempt was denied.

The judge will announce penalties in a written decision.