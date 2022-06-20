Planned Parenthood will begin referring abortions out-of-state

Abortion will soon be a thing of the past with the borders of Wisconsin. Beginning on Saturday, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will direct patients to out-of-state facilities for abortions, or work with them to find alternative care.

The organization has stopped scheduling abortions past in anticipation of a U-S Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe versus Wade, which could come as soon as next Monday.

A law passed in Wisconsin in 1849 criminalizes abortion, so providers would have immediately suspend those services the same day the high court makes its decision. For now, there are just four health care providers which offer abortions in Wisconsin.