Republicans gavel in and out of special session to overturn Wisconsin’s abortion law

Abortion advocates rallied in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda Wednesday, as Republicans failed to act on a special legislative session called by Governor Tony Evers, to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 law criminalizing abortion.

Republicans today defied the people of this state and rejected my special session to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban and ensure reproductive rights in Wisconsin are protected if #SCOTUS overturns #Roe. Read my full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WcLrHO1N2v — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 22, 2022

“This is a law that was passed during a time when women didn’t have the right to vote, or hold elected office,” said Tanya Atkinson, President of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. “During a time when we didn’t understand that people of all genders need access to abortion. This law could go back into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade making abortion a felony crime in the state of Wisconsin.”

The century old state law goes into effect once the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe versus Wade, which is expected to occur soon. ”We know the irreparable harm that will be caused if abortion is not safe and legal,” said Atkinson. “Abortion does not go away, it becomes unsafe.”

The people of Wisconsin support access to abortion! Our legislators need to listen and pass the Abortion Rights Preservation Act!#PinkOutTheCapitol #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/1MwxE6ThOn — Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (@PPAWI) June 22, 2022

”We know that the people who make these decisions will always have access,” said Darlene Johns of Black Leaders Organizing Communities. “They can fly their daughters out, they can fly their family out. they can fly their mistresses out to wherever they need to get access. Hell, they can fly the doctor in to perform a procedure. We know that these bans don’t make it safer. It doesn’t make the problem go away, and it makes it happen behind closed doors. It makes it happen with unsterilized tools, and makes it happen in ways that will leave people permanently scarred, mentally and physically.”

State Senate President Khris Kapenga (R-Delafied) released a statement after gaveling the chamber in and out Wednesday.

“The United States Supreme Court has yet to issue their opinion, yet the Governor called a Special Session. This is nothing more than a calculated campaign move and the exact reason why the Legislature isn’t in session during campaign season. He’s not fooling anyone with this disingenuous political stunt.”