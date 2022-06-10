‘Trying to change the narrative’- Tiffany dismissive of January 6 Committee hearings

Wisconsin Seventh District congressman Tom Tiffany is dismissive of the January 6th Committee’s hearings into the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, calling it an effort to distract voters from current issues.

“This is clearly to distract the American people from the damage that’s being done to our country right now. Inflation, energy prices out of control southern border out of control crime. Speaker Pelosi wants to change the narrative,” the Republican said.

In a prime time hearing Thursday night, the committee held Trump responsible for the attack. Tiffany, in a Friday interview with the DrydenWire podcast, said he was on a flight from D.C. and did not watch the hearing.

“This is truly about trying to change the narrative from high inflation, high energy prices, the failure the the failure of the policies that have been implemented over the last year and a half.”