US Senate passes bill to extend VA coverage to those sickened by toxic waste

The US Senate has passed a bill that will assist sickened veterans.

Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin says the PACT Act will ensure that veterans who are exposed to things like burn pits or water contamination on military bases will get treatment.

“For years, they have not been able to get VA health care, because the VA has not acknowledged that, that these health conditions are related to their toxic exposure.”

The move will grant coverage to more than 3 point 5 million veterans. The bill passed the Senate 84-14. Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson also voted in favor of the bill.

The bill now heads to the House for a vote.