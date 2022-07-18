Grafton dentist sent to prison for harming patients teeth to get insurance money

A Wisconsin dentist who intentionally broke patients’ teeth to fix them and get insurance money has been sentenced.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 62-year-old Scott Charmoli of Grafton would tell patients they needed crowns put in on their teeth when they didn’t need them. He’d then fake x-rays and harm teeth beforehand to make sure insurance companies would pay out on the procedures.

Investigators say he put in over 16 hundred crowns on patients in just 2 years. That’s nearly six times the average of most dentists.

Charmoli will spend four and a half years in federal prison on fraud charges.