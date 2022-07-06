Highland Park mass shooter contemplated second attack in Madison area

The man who’s confessed to the July 4th mass shooting in suburban Chicago came close to committing a second attack in the Madison area.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli said Robert Crimo III had a rifle and 60 rounds of ammo with him, and considered an attack on a celebration in the Madison area. “Indications are that he hadn’t put enough thought and research into it.”

Crimo headed back to Chicagoland and his eventual capture, but not before ditching his phone. “He did dispose of his phone in Madison area, in Middleton. That phone has since been recovered.”

The 21-year-old shooter has confessed to the attack on the Highland Park parade and is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.