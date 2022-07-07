Madison Mayor calls for gun regulations after Highland Park shooter made trip to Madison on day of attack

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says gun violence needs to stop in America and elected officials need to act immediately.

“Congress must pass common-sense gun safety laws to protect our communities,” Rhodes-Conway says common-sense gun regulation needs to be enacted to prevent violence like this. “We’re the only developed country that allows this mayhem to be part of our daily lives. It does not have to be this way.”

The statement comes after reports that the suspected Highland Park shooter came to Madison to possibly shoot at another event before the man ditched his cell phone and returned to Illinois instead. The Mayor and others at a press conference made a point of not using the alleged shooter’s name.