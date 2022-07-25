Nelson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate

Tom Nelson has suspended his campaign for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin. In a brief statement released on social media, the Outagamie County Executive on Monday threw his support to Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

“I’m proud to say that the progressive vote is consolidated, and the progressive family is one, because today I’m endorsing Mandela Barnes for the U.S. Senate,” Nelson said. “I would like all my supporters to join us, because Mandela is a good man, a good progressive, and he will be a strong nominee this fall.”

Today I am suspending my campaign for the U.S. Senate. I am so thankful for the work that we have done and the movement we have built. On August 9th, Wisconsin will choose a progressive champion to be our nominee. Let’s go @TheOtherMandela! pic.twitter.com/K6YdF8TDag — Tom Nelson (@NelsonforWI) July 25, 2022

Nelson had trailed in recent polls, behind Barnes, Bucks executive Alex Lasry and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. The winner of the August Democratic primary will face Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in November.

Barnes responded to the news on Twitter. “I deeply respect Tom Nelson’s commitment to the working people in this state and am thankful to have his endorsement.”