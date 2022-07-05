Nicholson drops out of race for Wisconsin governor

Republican Kevin Nicholson has dropped out of the race for Wisconsin governor.

The business consultant and former U.S. Marine said that over the past week it’s become clear the only path forward for his campaign is attacking the other Republican candidates and running a very negative campaign. Nicholson said that was something he wanted to avoid.

Nicholson’s decision leaves former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca clay fish and pipeline construction executive Tim Michaels to square off in the August 10 Republican primary with the winner taking on incumbent governor Tony Evers in November.

Nicholson said he has no plans to endorse any candidate prior to the primary and will support the nominee.