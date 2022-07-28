Pence endorses Kleefisch for Republican primary

Mike Pence has endorsed former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch for Wisconsin governor. In a statement, the former vice president called Kleefisch “the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin,” and said he’s proud to support her.

I’m honored to have Vice President @Mike_Pence‘s endorsement as I run to make Wisconsin freer, safer, and more affordable. https://t.co/XK2u8WnQGz pic.twitter.com/kHmPrMQHpe — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) July 27, 2022

The endorsement from Pence comes less than 24 hours after former President Donald Trump, who’s endorsing construction executive Tim Michels, announced he’ll hold a rally in Waukesha next week in support of Kleefisch’s opponent in the Republican primary.

The dueling endorsements here in Wisconsin mirror the situation in Arizona, where Trump and Pence are endorsing opposing candidates in that state’s Republican primary for governor.

The winner of Wisconsin’s August 9th primary will face Democratic Governor Tony Evers in November.