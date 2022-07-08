SCOWIS won’t allow parents challenging Madison school district policy on transgender students to remain anonymous

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against anonymity for parents challenging the Madison School District’s policy on transgender students.

The policy in question allows students to use preferred personal pronouns without their parents being notified.

In a 4 to 3 decision, the court ruled that parents challenging the policy must identify themselves to attorneys and the school district, but may remain anonymous in court proceedings.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty claimed the district policy violates parental rights over their children’s education. The school district argued anonymity made it impossible to determine whether those parents are district residents, or if they have students in the district.

WILL argued parents would face harassment if their names became known.