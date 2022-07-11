Steineke to resign from Assembly this month

A key Republican leader in the Wisconsin Assembly is leaving office early. Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauana) announced in January that he won’t seek reelection.

Steineke released a statement on Monday that he’ll resign on July 27th, rather than serve out the rest of his term. He said it makes sense to move on with his plans to work in the private sector, since lawmakers have no business scheduled until the next session in January.

Steineke was first elected to the Assembly in 2010. He became assistant majority leader in 2013, and majority leader in 2015.