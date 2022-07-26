Trump will host Waukesha campaign rally for Tim Michels

Former President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally for Tim Michels on August 5th rally in Waukesha.

Michels is the pipeline construction company executive whom Trump is endorsing in the August 9 Republican primary, where he faces former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and State Representative Timothy Rampthun. The winner moves to the November general election to face incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Michels tweeted that the Trump rally “will be a great kickstart to a big victory in the primary on August 5th and firing Tony Evers in November.”

Trump’s Tuesday announcement of the rally for Michels came on the same day that U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced he’s endorsing Kleefisch in the Republican primary.