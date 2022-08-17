Dems hold close lead in elections in this month’s Marquette Law School Poll

This month’s Marquette Law School polling shows Democrats with a slight lead over Republicans in the major races in November.

Poll Director Charles Franklin joked about it. “The state of the race for governor is close. I know that’s a shock to everyone because we’re so unaccustomed to close races here.”

Governor Tony Evers holds a two-point lead over Republican businessman Tim Michels. That lead is within the margin of error. Democrat Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes holds a 7-point lead over sitting Republican US Senator Ron Johnson.

The poll also quizzed respondents on their thoughts on abortion rights.

Only 33 percent of Republican respondents to the poll said that Abortion should be legal in most or all cases. That’s compared to 94 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of independent voters. Poll director Charles Franklin says there was one thing all sides could agree on.

“88% say there should be an exception for rape or incest and abortion laws. But that’s 79% of Republicans that say that, 87% of independents and 97% of Democrats.”

Franklin says it’s an issue that will likely be a sticking point through the election season.