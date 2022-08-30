Evers urges JFC to complete work on opioid settlement spending plan

Governor Tony Evers has weighed in, on the ongoing delay in releasing funds from an opioid lawsuit settlement. In Mount Horeb on Monday, he said Republicans on the legislature’s finance committee made a mistake, in not approving a plan from the state Department of Health Services

“Especially since they weren’t able to explain yet what exactly that problem was,” Evers said during a stop in Mount Horeb on Monday.

Evers said the ball’s in the court of committee co-chairs, Senator Howard Marklein and Representative Mark Born. “I saw Representative Born on TV last night. He said something’s gonna happen soon. Let’s make it happen representative, people are waiting.”

Born told WKOW’s Capitol City Sunday that changes to the plan will be completed in the next several weeks. Democrats have called for the release of six million dollars in settlement funds, for things including Narcan and fentanyl test strips