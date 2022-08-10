Michels defeats Kleefisch in Republican primary for governor

Construction company executive Tim Michels pledges to work for hard-working taxpayers of Wisconsin, as he faces Democratic Governor Tony Evers in November. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

“To people that feel like the Democratic Party has left them for social issues, you are gonna have a governor that’s going to stand up for the hard-working taxpaying law-abiding citizens of Wisconsin,” Michels said.

He said he’ll make Evers “a non-essential worker” in November. But Michels also said he’s willing to work with Democrats, including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Michels received the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.