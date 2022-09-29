AARP poll shows Republicans leading in Governor and U.S. Senate races

A new poll finds Republicans leading in the top two statewide races. That’s according to a new poll from AARP Wisconsin, which finds Tim Michels leading incumbent governor Tony Evers, 50 to 47 percent, and US Senator Ron Johnson leading Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes 51 to 46 percent.

The gap widens among prospective voters aged 50 and older, where Michels leads Evers 51 to 46 percent, and Johnson leads Barnes 52 to 45 percent. AARP notes that residents 50 and older in Wisconsin make up 55 percent of registered voters.

AARP commissioned the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research to conduct a survey. The firms interviewed 1,399 likely Wisconsin voters, which includes a statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, with an oversample of 550 likely voters age 50 and older and an additional oversample of 349 Black likely voters age 50 and older, between September 18-25, 2022. The interviews were conducted via landline (30%), cellphone (35%), and SMS-to-web (35%). The margin of sampling error for the 500 statewide sample is ±4.4%; for the 855 total sample of voters 50+ is ±3.4%; for the 400 total sample of Black voters 50+ is ±4.9%.

AARP Wisconsin Poll details here.