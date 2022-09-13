Evers and Michels to debate October 14

Wisconsin voters will have one opportunity to see Governor Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels debate prior to the November election. The debate organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association will be broadcast Friday October 14, from the studios of WISC Channel 3 in Madison.

Evers and Michels campaigns: Announce agreement to Wisconsin Broadcasters Association debate https://t.co/7B6oyynkg6 @wispolitics — WBA (@WIBroadcasters) September 12, 2022

It will feature questions from journalists from stations across Wisconsin. In a joint statement, campaigns for both Evers and Michaels confirmed Monday they would participate. The most recent Marquette Law School Poll from August showed a statistical tie between Evers and Michels.