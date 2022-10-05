Johnson downplays attack on US Capitol

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said doesn’t believe the protestors who stormed the U.S. Capital during the January 6th attack should be called ‘armed’. Speaking at the Milwaukee Rotary on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Republican said none of the protestors had guns, and that the protesters were orderly inside the building.

Four people have so far been charged with bringing guns into the Capitol grounds and two have been convicted. Hundreds of people have been arrested and charged for their part in the attack, and the January 6th Committee is still holding hearings on the attack. Others who stormed the Capitol to prevent the election of President Joe Biden carried stun guns, pepper spray, and clubs, and an entire group of protestors carrying rifles had to be stopped by police before they made it to the Capitol.