Madison absentee ballot boxes get a new look — and a message

Absentee ballot drop boxes in Madison are getting a new look – and a message. “Truth is powerful and will prevail.” The quote from abolitionist Sojourner Truth will emblazon ballot drop boxes in a bold white on black format. It’s a response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling which banned ballot drop boxes.

That’s a decision Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway says disproportionately impacts voters with disabilities and voters of color in cities, including Madison. The project with New York based artist Jenny Holzer includes detailed instructions on how voters can return their absentee ballots under the new ruling.

“I think it’s very effective. I hope that it does make a statement and perhaps holds space for hope, that instead of trying to tear down our democratic processes that we can build them up together,” Rhodes Conway said.