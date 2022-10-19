Michels campaign clarifies stance on abortion law

The Republican candidate for governor reiterated his position on abortion on Tuesday. Tim Michels, who early in his campaign said he supported the 1849 criminal abortion law as written, later shifted his stance. Michels explained that during an appearance at the Milwaukee Rotary Club.

“I have said, that if the legislature puts a bill on my desk, and in it is an exception for rape and incest, that I would sign that,” the candidate said. It’s unclear whether the Republican controlled legislature would put such a bill before Michels.

Also at the Rotary event, Michels pushed back on ads portraying him as “radical” on reproductive issues. “I am not against contraception, as they’re saying. I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying. I’m a reasonable guy.”

Tim Michels suggests he wouldn’t enforce state abortion ban before campaign walks back statement https://t.co/zpec0pGxq3 — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) October 18, 2022

A campaign spokesperson clarified that Michels would uphold the criminal abortion law, which allows doctors who perform the procedure to be charged with a felony.