RSV cases rising in Wisconsin

Cases of a respiratory virus that largely affects young kids are spiking in Wisconsin. Tom Haupt with the state Department of Health Services said the state is averaging hundreds of cases RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) each week, in what could could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially children. Haupt says getting a flu shot and COVID booster and taking other precautions can help kids and older adults most at risk from RSV. Kids who are sick should be kept at home to recover.

