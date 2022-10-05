WILL sues to block federal student loan forgiveness

A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing to halt the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Green Bay by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers Association.

WILL alleges the loan forgiveness program violates the constitutional separation of powers since it was unilaterally created by President Biden, and the constitutional guarantee of equal protection under the law, because it will “disproportionately benefit Black borrowers.” WILL is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent cancelation of any debt before a decision is reached in the lawsuit.