Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole is retiring effective next week. Governor Tony Evers announced that Cole’s last day will be Wednesday. Evers appointed Cole as secretary in 2018. Prior to that, Cole served 11 years on the Natural Resources Board, first appointed by Democratic Governor Jim Doyle in 2007 and reappointed by Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2013. He served as chair in 2013 and 2014. Evers’ release did not name a replacement.

