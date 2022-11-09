Evers beats Michels to win second term

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers thanked supporters gathered in Madison, after Republican challenger Tim Michels made a brief concession speech early Wednesday. “It wasn’t our night tonight, and I thank everybody for you support” the business executive told his supporters.

Unofficial results show the Democratic governor defeating Michels 51.2% to 47.8%. Democratic strongholds Dane and Milwaukee Counties propelled Evers and his running mate Sarah Rodriguez to the win. Michels won in the three so called “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee, but Evers improved his margins there from his win over Scott Walker in 2018.

“This victory isn’t really about me at all it’s about each of you,” Evers said. “Today and over these last few weeks, yes you showed up for me and Democrats up and down the ballot. But you didn’t just show up – you showed up for each other.”