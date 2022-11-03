Final Marquette Poll shows close top of ticket races

The final Marquette Law School Poll before Election Day shows Wisconsin‘s top of ballot races remain close. In the race for governor, the new Marquette Poll finds 48% of likely voters support Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and 48% favor Republican challenger Tim Michels.

In the race for U.S. Senate, 50% of likely voters support Republican incumbent Ron Johnson, 48% support Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The margin of error for all likely voters is plus or minus 4.8%.

The latest Marquette Polls finds Inflation remains the number one concern of Wisconsin voters. Overall among registered voters, 68% say they are “very concerned” about inflation, the issue with the highest percentage. But top concerns diverge along party lines. Among Democrats, abortion policy, gun violence, public schools, an accurate vote count and inflation were the top five issues that have them very concerned. The top five issues that have Republicans very concerned are an accurate vote count, inflation, crime, illegal immigration and taxes.

