Audit raises questions on Evers distribution of federal COVID relief

An audit raises questions about how the Evers administration has distributed federal COVID-19 relief funds. The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau recommended the administration increase transparency over how it has decided to allocate a portion of the $3.7 billion.

The audit also detailed the nearly $1.9 billion that had yet to go out the door as of June 30 and the Evers administration’s plans for those remaining funds. The agency’s report found that the Department Of Administration did not provide documentation on how it had worked with Evers’ office to decide how to use discretionary funds.

DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said the administration will update the Legislature’s Joint Audit Committee by February on efforts to improve documentation on how it decided to spend the money.