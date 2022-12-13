Biden recognizes Baldwin as he signs Respect for Marriage Act

Praise for U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, as the Respect for Marriage Act becomes law. President Joe Biden praised the Wisconsin Democrat at the White House on Monday as he signed the legislation to provide new federal protections for gay and interracial marriage.

“This bipartisanship vote simply would not have happened without the leadership and persistence of a real hero, Tammy Baldwin, Senator Tammy Baldwin.”

Baldwin, the first openly gay member of the Senate, was part of a team that authored the legislation and worked on an amendment that secured bipartisan support for the bill. Baldwin said in a statement the signing of the bill made history and a difference for millions of Americans. “We are telling the millions of same-sex and interracial couples that we see them and we respect them.”