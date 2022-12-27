Evers names Sheboygan County exec as new DNR Secretary

Governor Tony Evers has found his next DNR Secretary. Evers named Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne to the position on Tuesday. He’ll be set to take over leadership as of January 3rd. In a statement, Evers says Payne has a long history of conservation and led the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association, and worked in the farmland preservation program at the state ag department.

Former secretary Preston Cole stepped down in November. It’s unclear if or when Payne will be confirmed by the Wisconsin state Senate. Numerous appointed positions in the last Evers administration were left unconfirmed by majority Republicans.