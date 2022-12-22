Flags at half-staff for slain USPS carrier

Flags in Wisconsin are flown at half-staff Thursday as Governor Tony Evers signs an executive order to honor a Milwaukee mail carrier was killed December 9th. Milwaukee police and the FBI are still looking for the person who shot and killed 41-year-old Aundre Cross while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster in the city.

The United States Postal Inspection Service has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Cross, who Evers called “…a dedicated public servant who committed 18 years of his life and career to the U.S. Postal Service and his community.”