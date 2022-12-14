Flu shots recommended as cases increase amid low vaccination rates

It’s not too late to get your flu shot. Tom Haupt is Influenza Surveillance Coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. “The good point is RSV is on a decline. The bad news is that influenza is on a significant increase, and we anticipate that it will continue on for many more weeks before we actually start plateauing and start seeing a decrease.”

Dr. Jasmine Zapata, Chief Medical Officer with the Bureau of Community Health Promotion, said that’s being driven by low flu vaccination numbers. “Only 31% of the state’s population who’s eligible to be vaccinated has received it. And that’s not enough.”

This year’s vaccine appears effective against flu strains that are circulating, and it’s not too late to get your shot if you haven’t done so. You can find where a flu shot is available near you by going to vaccines-dot-gov or by calling 211.